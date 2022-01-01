WORLD
Africa Matters: 2021 in Review
This week, we look back at some of the stories that dominated headlines in 2021. In South Africa, a man survived COVID-19 because a local NGO gave him a chance to breathe again. We revisit one of the world's most neglected crises in Cameroon, where children say being caught in the crossfire is a daily reality. And we'll end where we began: a South African shoe designer is giving international brands like Nike and Adidas a run for their money. Africa Matters, hosted by Adesewa Josh, is TRT World’s flagship Africa programme that brings you the untold and under-reported stories from across the continent. We’ll help you understand Africa better, and why it matters through the eyes of the people at the heart of every story.
January 1, 2022
