TV and comedy star Betty White dies at home just days before 100th birthday
One of Hollywood's oldest and brighest stars has died on New Year's Eve. Actor and comedian Betty White has passed away, two weeks before her 100th birthday. White got her start in radio in the late 1940s before going on to be one of the first women to host a television show. And in recent years, she parlayed her effervescent personality into internet fame. NBC's Mark Barger looks back at her life and career.
TV and comedy star Betty White dies at home just days before 100th birthday
January 1, 2022
