January 2, 2022
Volunteers in Myanmar treat Covid-19 patients in secret clinics
Health workers in #Myanmar are risking jail and even death - to provide care for patients in the stricken country. A #coup in February has led to months of protests and a violent military crackdown. But rather than submit to the crippling pressure - these medics are providing life-saving treatment in secret clinics. Daniel Padwick has more. #Pandemic
