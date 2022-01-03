Private firms make history with commercial space flights | Money Talks

Space travel took a big leap forward in 2021. Private companies began sending tourists to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere and beyond over the past year. And these firms, which are backed by the world's richest people, want to make these trips routine in the coming years to meet demand from wealthy customers. Per Wimmer is a future astronaut who signed up 16 years ago for one of Virgin Galactic's upcoming flights to the edge of space. He says critics should look at the bigger picture to see the many benefits the industry can produce. #SpaceTourism #SpaceTravel #SpaceFlight