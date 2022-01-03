BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Private firms make history with commercial space flights | Money Talks
Space travel took a big leap forward in 2021. Private companies began sending tourists to the edge of the Earth's atmosphere and beyond over the past year. And these firms, which are backed by the world's richest people, want to make these trips routine in the coming years to meet demand from wealthy customers. Per Wimmer is a future astronaut who signed up 16 years ago for one of Virgin Galactic's upcoming flights to the edge of space. He says critics should look at the bigger picture to see the many benefits the industry can produce. #SpaceTourism #SpaceTravel #SpaceFlight
Private firms make history with commercial space flights | Money Talks
January 3, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us