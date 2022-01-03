January 3, 2022
Europe marks 20 years of common currency
20 years ago this month, the first euro banknotes and coins found their way into European wallets. The launch of the single currency, meant one central bank was now responsible for the monetary policy of hundreds of millions of the continent's citizens. Although the euro has since established itself as the second strongest currency in the world, it still has its ups and downs. Sibel Karkus reports from Berlin.
