Political Turmoil in Sudan: Nationwide Protests Push PM Hamdok to Resign
Following deadly pro-democracy rallies, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok tendered his resignation, further deepening the country's political crisis. Hamdok became the prime minister by getting into a deal with the military to help transition the country towards democracy. But after six weeks into power, Hamdok admitted his failure to establish any basis for civilian rule. So, was this the reason that pushed him to resign? And can a democratic rule be established in Sudan, which as of now, is at the brink of a national disaster? Guests: Rabie Abdul Atti Obeid Former Senior Official with Sudan’s National Congress Party Kholood Khair Insight Strategy Managing Partner Cameron Hudson Senior Fellow at Atlantic Council's Africa Center
January 3, 2022
