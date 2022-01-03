January 3, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Drought and rising temperatures kill crops and livestock in Iraq
Iraq's agricultural sector recently employed around a third of it population, but an environmental crisis is causing many to look for other options. Drought and rising temperatures are killing crops and livestock, and leading to desertification and dust storms. As Rumeysa Codar reports, some farmers are still trying to make a go of it
Drought and rising temperatures kill crops and livestock in Iraq
Explore