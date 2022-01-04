January 4, 2022
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty on four counts of fraud
Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of blood testing startup Theranos that once seemed to promise the impossible-- has been found guilty of four charges of fraud. The charismatic young executive had been hailed as revolutionizing health care, gaining almost a billion dollars from high profile investors. It's a stunning downfall of the former tech icon, who now faces up to 20 years in prison.
