NATO chief calls meeting with Russia on Ukraine crisis

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has called senior Russian officials and allied ambassadors to a special meeting on January 12. It's a bid to prevent open conflict over Ukraine. The meeting will take place in Brussels after the US and Russia hold security talks on Monday in Geneva. Moscow wants guarantees that NATO will halt its eastward expansion and end military co-operation with Ukraine and Georgia. Political communications specialist Paul Bell has more on what to expect from this meeting. #NATO #Ukraine #Russia