WORLD
1 MIN READ
What Are China's Ambitions in Africa?
China's ongoing investments in Africa are continuing to grow. Its trade capacity with the continent has reached over $200 billion. China's pumping of billions of dollars is raising concerns about its remarkable influence and the massive debt it will have on African economies. While China is pledging to support Africa without imposing its will, what are its ambitions in the region? Is this investment mutually beneficial or is there an element of exploitation here that some even label Debt Trap Diplomacy? Guests: Victor Gao Chair Professor at Soochow University Aly-Khan Satchu CEO of Rich Management Ovigwe Eguegu Policy Analyst at Development Reimagined
What Are China's Ambitions in Africa?
January 4, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us