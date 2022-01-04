January 4, 2022
South African president receives first part of state capture report
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has received the first part of a three-part inquiry report on Tuesday. The report sheds light on what was going on in the government during former President Jacob Zuma's term. Piers Pigou from the International Crisis Group has more on this report. #ZondoCommissionReport #Zuma #SouthAfrica
