Across The Balkans: What Went Wrong with Croatia’s Post-Earthquake Recovery? | Preview of 2022

In this episode we go to the Croatian town of Petrinja to find out why it hasn’t been rebuilt one year after it was hit by a devastating earthquake. Despite millions of dollars’ worth of EU funds, the city centre still lies in ruins and thousands of residents who decided to stay are still living in container homes. Veljko Skenderija goes to Petrinja to speak with earthquake survivors. And we interview Damir Vandjelic, the former Director of Croatia’s Earthquake Reconstruction Fund, who quit in frustration over a lack of progress. Plus, we peer into our crystal ball to look at what we can expect from the Balkans in 2022. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across The Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp