January 4, 2022
WORLD
Thousands protest in Kazakh cities over a hike in energy prices
Thousands of people are protesting in several Kazakh cities over a hike in energy prices. Protests erupted on Sunday in the oil-rich town of Zhanaozen and have since spread to other regions. Police cordoned off the main square in Almaty. Luca Anceschi from Glasgow University explains why energy prices have gone up. #Kazakhstan #Energy #protests
