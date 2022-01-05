January 5, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Prince Andrew's lawyers urge judge to dismiss sexual assault suit
Lawyers for Britain’s Prince Andrew are arguing a sexual assault case against him should be dismissed. He’s being sued in a US civil court by Virginia Guiffre, who says the prince assaulted her 20 years ago when she was a teenager. On Monday, a previously sealed court settlement between Giuffre and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was opened. Prince Andrew’s lawyers say that document shields their client from any liability.
Prince Andrew's lawyers urge judge to dismiss sexual assault suit
Explore