Prince Andrew's lawyers urge judge to dismiss sexual assault suit

Lawyers for Britain’s Prince Andrew are arguing a sexual assault case against him should be dismissed. He’s being sued in a US civil court by Virginia Guiffre, who says the prince assaulted her 20 years ago when she was a teenager. On Monday, a previously sealed court settlement between Giuffre and the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was opened. Prince Andrew’s lawyers say that document shields their client from any liability.