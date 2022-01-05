January 5, 2022
Police brutality, lack of funding worsen conditions for inmates in Lebanon
Lebanon has been mired in an economic crisis for the last two years that has wreaked havoc on every segment of society, including prisons. The country's correctional facilities are notorious for their foul and often lawless conditions. As Priyanka Navani reports, the solutions needed are not unlike those needed for Lebanon.
