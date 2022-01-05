January 5, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How important is China's top diplomat’s visit to Africa?
For more than three decades Chinese officials have chosen Africa as their first international trip of the year. China's foreign minister is now on a four-day tour of east Africa and will visit Eritrea, Kenya and Comoros. African affairs analyst Collins Nweke has more on what is expected from the foreign minister’s trip to Africa. #China' #Africa #WangYi
How important is China's top diplomat’s visit to Africa?
Explore