Kazakhstan Unrest: Could Fallout Over Eurasia’s Soaring Fuel Prices Spread?

Rare protests have forced Kazakhstan's government to step down after President Tokayev resigned early on Wednesday and appointed an acting prime minister. A steep rise in fuel prices triggered demonstrations over the weekend in the town of Shenyauchen, which spread to the regional hub of Aktau on the country's Caspian Sea coast. So, how much does Kazakhstan reveal the potential for political fallout from a fuel shortage? And is the unrest in Kazakhstan connected to wider issues of energy insecurity across Europe and Central Asia? Guests: Bruce Pannier Central Asia Observer and Correspondent at Radio Free Europe Aura Sabadus Journalist and Energy Market Analyst Luca Anceschi Eurasian Studies Professor at the University of Glasgow