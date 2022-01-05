WORLD
French President Macron puts more pressure on unvaccinated
As France continues to register hundreds of thousands of new coronavirus infections, Emmanuel Macron has been speaking frankly about the challenge his country faces. With 23 percent of the population unvaccinated, Emmanuel Macron says he wants to hassle those who are still refusing to be inoculated. Infectious diseases expert Dr Ishwar Gilada weighs in on the risk of the unvaccinated people spreading the virus. #France #Omicron #Unvaccinated
January 5, 2022
