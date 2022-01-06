WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey’s domestic all-electric car TOGG on display in Las Vegas
Turkiye’s first domestically produced all-electric car TOGG has made its international debut at CES 2022, the world’s largest consumer electronics show that takes place in Las Vegas, US. The company aims to produce one million vehicles in five different segments by 2030. It’s first car in the C-segment, the SUV, will be launched in the first quarter of 2023 following the completion of homologation tests. It will be the first electric SUV produced in continental Europe by a non-traditional manufacturer.
Turkey’s domestic all-electric car TOGG on display in Las Vegas
January 6, 2022
Explore
Rafah 'tent city': Israel's latest plan for forced displacement in Gaza
UN welcomes PKK terrorist group disarmament process
UN chief calls for 'vigilance and action' as he marks Srebrenica genocide anniversary
Francesca Albanese vows to continue despite US Sanctions
MSF warns of unprecedented malnutrition crisis in Gaza, blames Israel for deliberately blocking food
UNESCO adds Cameroon, Malawi sites to heritage list
Terrorism-free Türkiye 'will bring about positive results': Erdogan
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Uganda reopens border posts with Democratic Republic of Congo as per presidential order
PKK terror weapons go up in smoke
Dollar weakens as de-dollarisation gains pace
US and China send 'positive' signals after Rubio and Yi meet on ASEAN sidelines
Russia warns Europe against deploying troops in Ukraine
Boston Consulting Group sinks deeper into crisis over Gaza aid scandal
No one can deny the Srebrenica genocide, says Erdogan
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us