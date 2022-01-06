January 6, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Kazakh president Tokayev asks Russian-led alliance to help quell protests
Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has asked for help from the collective security treaty organization which is made of Russia and five ex-soviet states to help quell the protests. We ask Edward Schatz, professor of political science at the University of Toronto about the potential implications of that move. #Tokayev #Kazakhstan #Russia
Kazakh president Tokayev asks Russian-led alliance to help quell protests
Explore