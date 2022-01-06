WORLD
1 MIN READ
US Congress to mark one year since Trump fans stormed capitol
Congress will on Thursday will mark one year since the attack on the US Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters sought to stop the counting of electoral votes and overturn the 2020 election. Political strategist Fred Hicks weighs in on what the fallout from the riots could mean for Washington and across America. #uscongress #Capitolriot #Trump
January 6, 2022
