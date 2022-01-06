January 6, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Djokovic's lawyers challenge tennis star's deportation in court on Thursday
Serbian Tennis ace Novak Djokovic has launched a legal challenge to the cancellation of his Australian visa. Djokovic has refused to say whether or not he's fully vaccinated against COVID 19. Mary Crock from the University of Sydney has more on the legal challenges facing the tennis star. #novakdjokovic #Visa #Australia
Djokovic's lawyers challenge tennis star's deportation in court on Thursday
Explore