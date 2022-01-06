TRT co-production ‘Intersection: Glad to have you Eren’ hits the big screen

TRT’s co-produced movie ‘Intersection: Glad to have you Eren’ tells the story of Eren Bulbul and Gendarmarie Master Sargeant Ferhat Gedik, who were killed in a clash with PKK terrorists in Trabzon’s Macka district in 2017, and how their lives intersected. It has been released in Turkiye, as well as Germany, Austria, Norway and Denmark.