January 6, 2022
World Orphans Day aims to raise awareness about children orphaned in war
January 6th is World Day for War Orphans-- highlighting the array of challenges these children face. Globally, millions are orphaned due to war, leading to a life of hardship, and emotional and physical neglect. Ahmed Bayram from Norwegian Refugee Council explains the significance of this day. #WorldOrphansDay #Syria #Afghanistan
