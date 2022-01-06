Capitol Riot: How Divided is the US One Year After Jan 6 Siege?

The United States is reflecting upon the events from one year ago when thousands of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building – the heart of American democracy – on January 6, 2021. Will anyone be held responsible for instigating the insurrection? And have any political divisions healed since then? Guests: Jason Osborne Former Senior Advisor to Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign Steve Okun Former Lawyer in Bill Clinton's Administration Robert Gutsche Jr US Politics Analyst and Associate Professor at Lancaster University