Number of orphans larger in areas affected by war, major diseases

The 6th of January is the World Day for War Orphans highlighting the array of challenges these children face. Globally, millions are orphaned due to war, leading to a life of hardship, and emotional and physical neglect. Amanda Brydon from the Save the Children International talks to TRT World about why the number of war orphans is on the rise. #WorldOrphansDay #Syria #UNHCR