Its been one year since supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Building in Washington. 140 police officers were injured and one protestor was killed. President Trump was accused of inciting the riot over his unfounded allegations that the 2020 election result had been fixed. For many Americans, the violent scenes amounted to an attack against the Constitution and democracy itself. President Joe Biden has marked the anniversary with a direct verbal attack against Trump and a call for everyone to reject political violence. Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
