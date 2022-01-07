January 7, 2022
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Tennis star launches court battle against Australia deportation
Novak Djokovic's family has rallied against his detention in Australia. The world number one in men's tennis had his visa revoked for failing to meet the country's entry restrictions. He has launched a legal challenge against his deportation. His family has lashed out, accusing Australia of playing political games. TRT World's Melinda Nucifora has more.
Tennis star launches court battle against Australia deportation
Explore