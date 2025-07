Displaced people in Raqqa scramble to get by under PKK-YPG rule

Since 2011, Syria's Raqqa has changed hands four times. The city is now controlled by the YPG, the Syrian arm of the PKK terror group. With waves of displacement, looting and destruction accompanying every battle, displaced people in the outskirts of the city try to get by in very difficult conditions. Sena Saylan reports.