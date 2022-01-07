January 7, 2022
Winter compounds humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
The Afghan people are suffering one of the worst economic crises in their history due to international sanctions, drought and inflation. This winter has also been a harsh one, adding more hardship to the lives of Afghanistan’s people. Eloi Fillion from the International Committee of the Red Cross discusses its humanitarian crisis. #Afghanistan #winter #humanitariancrisis
