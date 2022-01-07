Kazakhstan’s president issues shoot-to-kill orders against protesters

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has addressed the country after a wave of violent anti-government protests. He says he’s given shoot-to-kill orders to deal with any further disturbances from protesters. He says those who don't give up will be destroyed. Jennifer Murtazashvili from the University of Pittsburgh weighs in on the unrest. #Kazakhstan #Energy #protests