January 7, 2022
What have been the consequences of China not being transparent on COVID-19’s origins?
On January 7 two years ago, Chinese health officials first told the world about the discovery of a new coronavirus. Since then, China has faced a lot of criticism for not being transparent about its outbreak of COVID-19. Lee Jones from Queen Mary University of London talks to TRT World about the consequences. #China #CovidOrigin #Wuhan
