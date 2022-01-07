What Will It Take for Europe to Address Islamophobia?

A new report has revealed that prejudice against Muslims in Europe is on the rise. The 2020 European Islamophobia Report focussed on key fields such as employment, education, media, and politics. It found that while instances of in-person Islamophobic attacks fell due to COVID lockdowns, they drastically increased online, particularly on social media platforms. So, what will it take for the continent to address the growing hate against Muslims, once and for all? Guests: Farid Hafez Co-Author of the 2020 European Islamophobia Repo Jocelyne Cesari Senior Fellow at Georgetown University