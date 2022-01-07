President orders forces to open fire without warning

There's a nervous calm on the streets of Kazakhstan’s biggest city, Almaty. President Kassym Jomart-Tokayev has appeared on television, confirming that anyone who comes out to protest will be shot by security forces. He's referred to anti-government demonstrators as bandits and terrorists. Having asked for external assistance to restore order, troops from Russia and neighbouring states have begun to arrive in what's being called a peace keeping operation. Our Europe correspondent, Simon McGregor-Wood reports.