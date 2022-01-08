WORLD
First Black Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier dies aged 94
The first Black man to win an Oscar award for Best Actor has died at the age of 94. Sir Sidney Poitier, a Bahamian-American who broke through Hollywood's racial stereotypes was best known for his roles in films from the 1960s, like Lillies of the Field, Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, and In the Heat of the Night. Both the United States and United Kingdom awarded him high honours, while later in life, he took up a diplomatic career serving the Bahamas.
