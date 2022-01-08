January 8, 2022
One on One - Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Turkiye Abzal Saparbekuly
Gunshots echo throughout #Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty - as massive protests force the government to resign. And a Russian-led peacekeeping force is called in to deal with the growing unrest. TRT World spoke to Kazakhstan's Ambassador to Turkiye, Abzal Saparbekuly to discuss the uncertainty surrounding his country. #OneOnOne
