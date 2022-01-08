January 8, 2022
Who’s spying on Muslim communities?
America's largest Muslim civil rights group, the Council on American-Islamic Relations or CAIR says it has identified two spies sending information and recordings to an anti-Muslim organisation, the Investigative Project on Terrorism. The revelation of moles within the Muslim community has raised the question as to whether other communities are also being spied on without any justification.
