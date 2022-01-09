Authorities say all stranded people in Murree have been rescued

The death toll among tourists trapped on Saturday near the popular mountain resort town of Murree in Pakistan, has risen to 23. Not far from Islamabad, Murree and the surrounding towns of Kuldana and Barrian, offer holidaymakers a winter getaway. But as Sarah Balter reports, an unprecedented snowstorm found many of them at the center of a shocking tragedy.