Fire tears through Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh

A massive fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh destroying hundreds of makeshift tents, education centers, Islamic seminaries, and mosques.There were no immediate reports of casualties. The blaze erupted at Camp 16 located in the district of Cox's Bazar, home to more than 1.1 million Rohingya Muslims who fled military crackdown in Myanmar. #Rohingya #Muslims #Bangladesh