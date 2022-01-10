BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Kazakhstan turmoil puts pressure on cryptocurrency, energy markets | Money Talks
The turmoil in Kazakhstan has dealt a blow to cryptocurrencies, because the country is the world's second-biggest bitcoin mining hub. The prices of Kazakh exports like crude oil and uranium are also surging, during the most violent protests in the country in years. They've broken-out at a time when the supply of both commodities is under pressure, pushing-up inflation in major economies. Assel Tutumlu koined us from Nicosia in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. She's a Central Asia and Kazakh affairs analyst at the Near East University. #Kazakhstan #BitcoinMining #UraniumPrices
January 10, 2022
