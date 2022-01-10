Turkiye's locally built electric car unveiled in Las Vegas | Money Talks

Turkiye's dream of making its own cars is finally coming true. Auto manufacturer Togg presented its new sedan at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Muttalip Erdogan has more from the event. For more on this, Jim Holder joined us from London. He's editorial director at Autocar and What Car?. #TOGG #ElectricVehicles #CES2022