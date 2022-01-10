Blinken warns Russia against ‘confrontation’ ahead of Ukraine talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has asked Moscow to choose between dialogue and confrontation ahead of talks with Russian diplomats this week over Ukraine. Both countries will hold critical strategic talks that could shape the future of not only their relationship but also the US and its allies. Andrey Kortunov from Moscow explains what Moscow intends to achieve from these talks. #Blinken #Russia #Ukraine