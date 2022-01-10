BIZTECH
Malaysia taps Turkish firm for aviation sector upgrades | Money Talks
Turkish engineering firm Haritaevi is helping the Malaysian government modernise its aviation infrastructure. The company's working to optimise the layout of around 20 airports in the Southeast Asian nation, to ensure planes are able to take off and land safely. It comes as Malaysia tries to attract more foreign tourists, which is expected to lead to higher traffic and, if managed poorly, a rise in accidents TRT World Senior Business Producer Paolo Montecillo met with the head of the Ankara-based firm to find out more about the company's services and its project in Malaysia. #MalaysiaAviation #AirTravelSafety #Haritaevi
January 10, 2022
