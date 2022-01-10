January 10, 2022
Blinken says no breakthrough expected from Russia on Ukraine talks
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says he does not expect to see any breakthroughs from US-Russia talks this week. He hopes there will be areas the two sides will agree ahead of talks with Russian diplomats this week over Ukraine. David B Des Roches from the National Defense weighs in on what happens if these talks fail. #Ukrainetensions #Russia #US
