January 10, 2022
Are elections likely to pave way for a permanent political solution in Somalia?
Somali leaders have announced that they have struck a deal to complete parliamentary elections by February 25. The agreement was reached after several days of talks hosted by Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble with state leaders. Political analyst Abdinor Dahir explains. #Somalia #Elections #Farmaajo
