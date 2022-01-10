Iraq parliament re-elects Mohamed al Halbousi as the new speaker

New legislators in Iraq have re-elected Mohamed al-Halbousi as speaker, after resuming their first session. The parliament was briefly adjourned due to clashes between competing blocs just before the election. Lawmakers are also set to appoint two deputies and elect a president to form the new Iraqi government. Ahmed Rushdi, senior foreign policy adviser to Iraq's parliament and head of the House of Iraqi Expertise Foundation, explains whether the re-election of the speaker is a move in the right direction. #Iraq #Halbousi #newspeaker