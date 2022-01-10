Study: Half of COVID-19 patients develop high blood sugar levels

One study of about 4,000 COVID-19 patients showed that about half developed high blood sugar levels or diabetes, and the vast majority of people who die of COVID-19 also had high blood sugar levels. Some evidence hints the coronavirus is infecting cells in the pancreas that make insulin, or that fat cells become infected and send messages that then cause diabetes. Dr Angelique Coetzee from the South African Medical Association explains the correlation between diabetes and COVID-19. #coronavirus #diabetes #insulin