January 11, 2022
Israeli forces assault and detain Palestinians at Al Atrash village
Israeli forces have assaulted and detained a number of Palestinian residents including a journalist in the village of Al Atrash in the Negev desert, according to Quds News Network. The detained journalist Yasser Aqabi was covering Israel's bulldozing and demolition works in the village. #Palestine #AlAtrash #FreePalestine
