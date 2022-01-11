January 11, 2022
Kazakhstan president says he has weathered a coup attempt
Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says the country has weathered a coup attempt and the situation is currently under control. He says security forces detained nearly 8,000 people and the further hunt for so-called 'terrorists' is ongoing. Sergei Sumlenny from Berlin weighs in on the president’s comments. #Kazakhstan #coupattempt #Tokayev
