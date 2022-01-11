Russia rules out concessions in talks with the US on Ukraine

High-level talks in Geneva between the US and Russia, on the subject of Ukraine, have now ended. And as predicted by each side, there were no breakthroughs. Russian troops remain massed at its border with Ukraine, still stoking fears of invasion. And the US insists NATO will not limit membership to anyone. Our Europe correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #GenevaTalks #Ukraine #Russia